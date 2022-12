Russia Has Not Yet Received Single Ballistic Missile From Iran - Budanov

Iran has not yet provided Russia with any ballistic missiles of its own production, despite Moscow's desire to obtain them for use in the war against Ukraine.

This was said by the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with LIGA.net.

Journalists asked him whether Russia's statement on strengthening cooperation with Iran had any effect on the course of military operations.

Budanov said that currently Tehran supplies Moscow with drones, but the Russian military intends to receive Iranian ballistic missiles as well.

"The question is open. Everyone is working to prevent this from happening. And Iran itself realized that handing it over to Russia so easily is not accepted by the world. Even the world with which they are used to communicating normally," Budanov said.

The head of the Defense Intelligence added that Russia has currently received Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 kamikaze drones from Iran.

Iran also handed over the Mohajer-6 drone. It is similar to the Turkish Bayraktar TB2 in technical characteristics.

Budanov added that Russia wants Iran to provide it with ammunition and ballistic missiles.

"However, Iran never handed over a single missile," Budanov summarized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 16, the American publication The Washington Post wrote with reference to its own sources that Iran plans to transfer ballistic missiles to Russia.

And on November 7, the Defense Intelligence confirmed information about Russia's plans to buy Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar missiles from Iran.

We also wrote that Russia paid Iran EUR 140 million for the transfer of a batch of Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 kamikaze drones.