Court In Iran Sentences 10 Military To Prison For Shooting Down Ukrainian Plane In 2020

A court in Iran has rendered sentences to 10 Iranian military for shooting down a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane on a flight PS752 over Tehran in January 2020, killing all 176 people on board.

The Iranian publication Mizan Online announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The sentences to members of the country's air defense forces were rendered after 20 court hearings following about three years of investigation.

It is reported that the court concluded that the main accused in this case, the commander of the Tor-M1 air defense complex, misjudged the situation and acted on the false belief that it was a hostile air target that needed to be shot down.

The commander of the Тор-М1 air defense system was sentenced to three years in prison for the manslaughter of 176 passengers and crew, and he was also given another 10 years in prison for ignoring the protocol and "the scale of the consequences of his actions."

Nine more military men received sentences ranging from one to three years in prison.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 8, 2020, a Boeing passenger plane 737-800NG UIA was shot down immediately after departure from the international airport of the capital of Iran.

Then all 176 people who were on board the plane were killed - 167 passengers and 9 crew members.

Among the victims were citizens of Iran, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany and the United Kingdom, including 11 Ukrainians (9 crew members and 2 passengers).

Days after the official objections, Iran admitted that an air defense unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps inadvertently shot down the plane.