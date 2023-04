Russia May Receive Iranian Missiles In Exchange For Providing Iran With Components For Creation Of Rocket Fuel

The aggressor country of Russia and China are conducting secret negotiations with Iran to provide the Iranian military with the components needed to create rocket fuel. If successful, some of the Iranian-made ballistic missiles may end up in the hands of the Russian Federation and be used in the war against Ukraine.

Politico writes about this with reference to unnamed diplomats who have information on this issue.

The interlocutors of the publication said that it is about negotiations for the supply of a large amount of ammonium perchlorate. It is a strong oxidizer that is used as the main component of solid rocket fuel.

According to diplomats, Iran is negotiating with Russian and Chinese officials. Representatives of organizations and companies controlled by these states also participate in the negotiations.

It is noted that on the Russian side this is the chemical industry enterprise Anozit from the Novosibirsk Oblast. At the same time, the diplomats have no information about the Chinese companies participating in the discussion.

The publication's interlocutors said that the exact amount of ammonium perchlorate that Iran wants to buy is currently unknown. However, Tehran's plans indicate that it will be enough to build thousands of missiles, including Zolfaghar ballistic missiles. These missiles have a range of 700 kilometers. They are actively used by Iran and their allies in the Middle East.

Diplomats believe that if the deal is successful, a certain number of these missiles could end up in Russia and be used against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early November 2022, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that Russia wanted to buy Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles from Iran.

At the same time, in late December 2022, the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Russia had not yet received a single missile from Iran.