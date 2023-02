Russia Handed Over Weapons To Iran, Which It Seized In Ukraine, And Iran Promised To Provide Missiles - WSJ

The weapons seized by the Russians on the battlefield in Ukraine ended up in Iran, where they will try to recreate them. In return, Iran promised Russia missiles, but has not yet provided anything.

It is reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the Wall Street Journal.

"According to officials, Moscow provided Iran with weapons captured on the battlefield in Ukraine, which they are trying to reconstruct," the publication writes.

They note that Russia and Iran continue to cooperate in various areas. In particular, Iran began to serve all Russian creditors. Now the banking systems of these two countries are connected.

In addition, as the United States warned, Iran agreed to provide Moscow with ballistic missiles. So far, however, there is no indication that Tehran has sent missiles to Russia.

The publication recalled that the Kremlin plans to create a factory in Russia for the production of Iranian drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, now Russia is using Shahed-136 attack drones in the war against Ukraine, passing them off as its Geran-2 development.

NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov said that Ukraine has full information on Iran's supply of drones for the Russian Federation. If Iran dares to supply Russia with missiles, it will be another challenge for Ukraine.