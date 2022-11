Only 120 Iskander missiles are left in Russia, but the Kremlin plans to replenish its reserves with Iranian ballistic missiles Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense with reference to the comment of the representative of the Defense Intelligence Vadym Skibitskyi to The Economist, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

By striking at Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, the terrorist country used about 80% of its modern missiles.

According to Skibitskyi's estimates, only 120 Iskanders remained in Russia.

Nevertheless, as its reserves are replenished by the Iranians, Russia will be able to double down on its attacks.

Thus, according to Skibitskyi, the Kremlin's plans to purchase Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles from Iran and send them by air to the Crimea and the sea to Russian ports on the Caspian Sea became known to the military intelligence of Ukraine.

"We know that agreements have already been reached," a spokesman for the Defence Ministry's Defence Intelligence said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine currently does not have such missile defense equipment that could shoot down ballistic missiles that Russia plans to receive from Iran.