All units of the army of the aggressor state that were stationed in the city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Region, left the city. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Thursday, March 23.

"As of March 22, 2023, all units of the army of the occupier who were stationed in the village of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Region, left the city. Before that, they raided the nearest dwellings of the local population in order to profit," the General Staff reports.

Before leaving the city, Russian invaders raided the homes of local residents and "confiscated" household and electronic appliances, jewelry, clothing elements and mobile phones. In a number of temporarily occupied settlements of the left-bank part of the Kherson Region, the occupiers began to look for citizens with a pro-Ukrainian position, for which they use lists of ATO participants, military pensioners and those who served in law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, the General Staff notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, units of the Russian occupation army intensified assault actions in the Avdiivka direction, as well as in the area of Mariinka in the Donetsk Region.

On March 20, British intelligence noted the successes of the invaders in the area of Avdiivka.

At the same time, on March 22, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 660 Russian occupiers. The total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of a full-scale invasion are 168,150 soldiers.