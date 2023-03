AFU Eliminate 700 Occupiers And 21 Units Of Armored Vehicles. General Staff Names Enemy’s Losses For Day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed another 700 occupiers in the last day. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has already lost 165,610 of its soldiers.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy as of March 20 approximately amounted to:

personnel - 165,610 (+700) persons were eliminated;

tanks - 3,537 (+5) units;

armored combat vehicles - 6,869 (+16) units;

artillery systems - 2,577 (+9) units;

MLRS - 507 (+0) units;

air defense systems - 270 (+2) units;

aircraft - 305 (+0) units;

helicopters - 290 (+0) units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 2,160 (+1) units;

cruise missiles - 907 (+0) units;

ships / boats - 18 (+0) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5,416 (+8) units;

special equipment - 265 (+3) units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian army lost at least 15 of its T-90M main battle tanks in Ukraine.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military has eliminated 710 Russian soldiers.

Meanwhile, in a week, the Ukrainian military eliminated 5,820 Russian invaders, as well as 387 units of weapons and military equipment.