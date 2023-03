Senior Lieutenant Andrii Rudyk, a representative of the Center for Research of Trophy and Prospective Weapons and Military Equipment of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the "invincibility" and "perfection" of the T-90M turned out to be myths. And that to date, the Russian Armed Forces have lost 15 T-90M units in Ukraine. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense.

"This is only about those cases that have indisputable evidence in the form of photo and video recording. It is quite likely that the occupiers lost significantly more T-90M units," Andrii Rudyk said.

According to him, now the enemy practically does not use them during hostilities.

He said that for the first time during the large-scale aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the "invincible" T-90M was destroyed by a serviceman of the Kharkiv Territorial Defense Brigade with the help of the Swedish Carl Gustav hand gun.

"This happened on May 4, 2022, near Staryi Saltiv, in the Kharkiv Region. A USD 20,000 weapon destroyed a USD 5 million vehicle," Rudyk added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, cases of refusal of Russian servicemen from military operations on the territory of Ukraine have become more frequent in the Russian army. In particular, the invaders from the so-called Cossack detachment refuse to participate in the offensive due to the significant losses of the Russians near Vuhledar of the Donetsk Region.

Meanwhile, in the near future, the Russian army may again try to achieve some success near Vuhledar, where it suffered heavy losses in February, but it is unlikely that they will have enough resources for this.

Also, in February, the Russian Federation was able to capture a territory that does not exceed 0.04% of the area of Ukraine.