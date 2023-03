The Ukrainian military last day eliminated 930 Russian soldiers, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 153,120 soldiers.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to March 05, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 153,120 (+930) persons were liquidated,

tanks - 3,414 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles - 6,692 (+9) units,

artillery systems - 2,426 (+12) units,

MLRS - 488 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 248 (+1) units,

aircraft - 302 (+0) units,

helicopters - 289 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 2,071 (+5),

cruise missiles - 873 (+0),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5,299 (+10) units,

special equipment - 232 (+2).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions. Last day, our defenders repelled more than 130 enemy attacks in the indicated directions.