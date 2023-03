Almost 900 More Russians, 5 Tanks And 7 AFVs Destroyed In Ukraine - General Staff’s Operational Update

During the previous day, March 17, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 880 servicemen of the Russian occupation army. Thus, thanks to the efforts of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the total losses of the enemy in manpower for the entire period of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine amounted to 164,200 invaders.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the army of the invaders also lost a significant amount of equipment.

Thus, since February 24, 2022, Russian killers have lost:

- personnel - about 164,200 (+ 880) people;

- tanks - 3,511 (+ 5) units;

- armored fighting vehicles - 6,830 (+ 7) units;

- artillery systems - 2,560 (+ 8) units;

- MLRS - 506 (+ 2) units;

- air defense equipment - 265 (+ 0) units;

- aircraft - 305 (+ 0) units;

- helicopters - 290 (+ 0) units;

- operational-tactical level UAVs - 2,159 (+ 14) units;

- cruise missiles - 907 (+ 0) units;

- ships/boats - 18 (+ 0) units;

- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 5,404 (+ 3) units;

- special equipment - 259 (+ 1) units.

At the same time, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that the data released today is being clarified.