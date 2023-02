Russian President Vladimir Putin has given an order to capture the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions by March, said Andrii Cherniak, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This was stated in a message on the Facebook page of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Thursday, February 2.

Cherniak said that there are signs that the Russian Federation is preparing for a new attempt of a massive offensive and capturing of eastern Ukraine.

"We observe that the Russian occupying forces are redeploying additional assault groups, units, weapons and military equipment to the east. According to the military intelligence of Ukraine, Putin gave the order to capture the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions by March," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

Russia uses the territory of Belarus to train mobilized soldiers and does not have sufficient forces and means to launch a massive offensive against Ukraine from this direction in the coming weeks, Cherniak noted. According to him, today there are no formed strike groups of the Russian Federation, nor is there a threat of involving Belarus in a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but these risks must be taken into account, said a representative of Ukraine's military intelligence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 2, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin would attack Kyiv again.

On February 1, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the occupiers were conducting reconnaissance and preparing for an offensive on certain areas of the front.

Also, on February 1, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced the attempts of the occupiers to break through the defense of the AFU and powerful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian defenders.