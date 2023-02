Putin Thinking Of Attacking From Two Or Three Directions And May Attack Kyiv Again - Polish Prime Minister

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki believes that Russian President Putin will attack Kyiv again because he wants to prove to his people that he is a long-term player who never gives up.

Morawiecki said this in an interview with Bild, European Pravda writes.

"I think the plan of Putin and his people, like Valery Gerasimov, his new commander-in-chief of the Russian army, is to surround Ukraine. And as he prepares all these plans, he probably thinks that he has to attack from two or three different directions. Therefore, I think that the Ukrainians cannot rule out an attack from the Belarusian northern part of Ukraine, so that Kyiv will be surrounded from the west," said the head of the Polish government.

He added that the winter is now quite mild, which means that the ground is not suitable for heavy tanks and artillery.

"Therefore, Putin will probably want to wait until all the mud, swamps and not-so-well-prepared ground for an offensive dries up... From all the information I have from Ukraine, I know that there will be another Russian offensive, probably in March or April, and it will be a very difficult offensive," Morawiecki said.

He believes that President Putin may attack the Ukrainian capital a second time.

"I think that, unfortunately, he is not only full of hatred for Ukraine, but he wants to show his people again that he is a long-term player who never gives up, and he will attack Kyiv again, yes, I have that fear Morawiecki added.

He noted that the head of the Kremlin "mobilized many new soldiers, about 200,000-250,000."

"We must not forget that Russia's resources are really large and its pockets are deep. They have a lot of ammunition, a lot of weapons and a lot of people," the Polish Prime Minister said.

We will remind you that Danilov does not rule out "any scenario" of an offensive by the Russian Federation in the next two to three weeks.

ISW notes that Russia is creating the conditions for the start of offensive efforts in the coming months, probably in the Luhansk Region.