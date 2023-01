German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that Russian President Putin spares no resources and is preparing for a long war, but he should not expect that Western support for Ukraine will weaken.

He said this on the air of the German broadcaster ZDF, European Pravda writes.

Scholz called the decision to provide Ukraine with Leopard tanks a very clear signal to Putin.

"This is a very clear message to Putin that his imperialist war will not be successful, because we will support Ukraine together, not allowing ourselves to be divided - and at the same time we will always be careful not to become a side in the war," he said.

Scholz emphasized that there should be no war between Russia and NATO. That is why he and U.S. President Joe Biden have made it clear that no fighter jets will be delivered or ground troops will be sent to Ukraine.

When asked about criticism of a possibly too indecisive decision to supply Leopard tanks, he replied: "I believe - and I say this very clearly and very decisively - that it would be irresponsible to act otherwise."

Leopard tanks are "very effective," Scholz emphasized. However, it must be assumed that the war will not end quickly, since Putin is ready to accept incredibly high losses of his soldiers and equipment.

However, according to Scholz, "Putin cannot count on the fact that support for Ukraine will decrease."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 25, the German government announced the decision to send Leopard 2A6 battle tanks to Ukraine.

According to the Minister of Defense of Germany, the first Leopards will arrive in Ukraine in three months.

Meanwhile, Biden announced the transfer of 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.