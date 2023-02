In Mariupol, temporarily occupied by the Russian military, explosions rang out at the bases of the invaders. This was announced by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, in his Telegram channel.

"Mariupol. Hits. The whole city shuddered from a series of explosions. Hits were recorded in Port City (the base of the occupiers and United Russia) and in the fields in the area of the 23rd neighborhood, where the occupiers liked to hide air defense systems. I congratulate the citizens of Mariupol with hits. De-occupation is getting closer,” Andriushchenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of February 1-2, the Russian occupiers brought up to 20 tanks to the villages north of Mariupol. The Russian military says that they have an order to capture Vuhledar and Zaporizhzhia during February.

In addition, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol already said that the Russians are gathering troops and equipment in the temporarily occupied Mariupol. The invaders want to throw the completed units to Vuhledar.

It was previously reported that British intelligence had assessed the Russian Federation's chances of a breakthrough in the area of Vuhledar and Pavlivka.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military destroyed a separate reconnaissance company during the assault on Vuhledar of the Donetsk Region.