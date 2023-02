Ukraine is on the eve of a very active phase at the front, during February and March, active combat operations will take place, said Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This was stated in a message in the Telegram of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Thursday, February 2.

Yusov noted that international support for Ukraine is increasing, and aviation would be a logical continuation of assistance from international partners. According to him, the defense forces of Ukraine use trophy armored vehicles, the number of which is commensurate with the help of several states, and Ukrainian drones and copters are technically ahead of the occupiers' equipment on the battlefield in terms of quantity and quality.

"Ukraine is on the eve of a very active phase at the front; active combat operations will take place during February and March; the number of corpses and seriously wounded Russians will sooner or later have an impact, including on the zombified Russian society," Yusov emphasized.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense emphasized that the losses of the Russian occupiers are much higher than those of the Ukrainian defenders, and the skill and motivation of the Ukrainian soldiers, equipment and weapons will eventually break the course of the offensive actions of the aggressor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 2, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin would attack Kyiv again.

On February 2, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andrii Cherniak, said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had given an order to capture the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions by March.

On February 1, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the occupiers were conducting reconnaissance and preparing for an offensive on certain areas of the front.