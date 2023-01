In Ukraine, electricity consumption remains at Monday's level. Production has increased slightly, but the capacity deficit remains significant. This is reported by Ukrenergo.

It is indicated that electricity production at operating power plants cannot fully cover consumption. Therefore, consumption limits have been established for all regional power distribution companies, which apply during the day. Exceeding the limits leads to the risk of emergency situations in the power system. Therefore, emergency power outages are used to prevent them.

Ukrenergo noted that thanks to the restoration of the 330 kV line, the reliability of the power output of one of the power plants in the southeast of the country has increased.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier it was reported that the generation in the system was increased.