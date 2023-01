After Scandal With Food Purchases Of Defense Ministry, MPs Propose To Make Them Transparent

19 Members of Parliament propose to the parliament to introduce transparency in defense procurement (except for information on the procurement of defense goods, works and services, which constitute a state secret).

This is stated in bill 8381, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The introduction of procurement transparency should be carried out while ensuring the protection of state customers from military threats during the period of the legal regime of martial law.

At the moment, the text of the bill itself is not available on the Verkhovna Rada's website.

Among the authors of the bill: the head of the Servant of the People faction and member of the National Security Committee, David Arakhamia, his colleagues in political power and the committee, Maryana Bezuhla and Yehor Cherniev, the head of the Anti-Corruption Policy Committee, Anastasiya Radina (the Servant of the People faction), members of her committee Yaroslav Yurchyshyn (the Holos faction) and Iryna Friz (the European Solidarity faction).

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau is investigating the case regarding alleged abuses by the Ministry of Defense in the procurement of food for the military.

The Verkhovna Rada's Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence decided to inspect companies that provide food to military personnel.

The Ministry of Defense reacted to the publication in the mass media of a material in which it is said that the authority concluded an agreement on the organization of food for the military and inflated the prices of products several times.