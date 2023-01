In 5 regions of Ukraine, emergency power outages were introduced due to exceeding consumption limits.

This is reported by Ukrenergo.

Electricity consumption is more than yesterday. This is related to the beginning of the working week and the gradual decrease in temperature across Ukraine. Because of this, the power deficit has increased.

Consumption limits for the whole day have been established for all regional power distribution companies. At the same time, already in the morning the limits were exceeded in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Volyn and Lviv Regions. Emergency power outages are currently being used there, and they are possible in other regions as well.

At the same time, Ukrenergo managed to restore one of the 330 kV lines in the southeast of the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the deficit in Kyiv's energy system remains significant, and therefore on January 23, restrictions of 948 MW during the day and 608 MW at night will apply in the city. At the same time, only two-thirds of Kyiv's needs are met.

