Ukraine Boosts Electric Energy Production By 6.2% To 114.4 Billion kWh In 9M

In the first nine months of 2021, Ukraine boosted electric energy production by 6.2% or 6,702 million kWh year over year to 114 375 million kWh.

The Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the first nine months of 2021, Ukrainian thermal power plants (TPPs) and combined heat power plants (CHPPs) cut the production by 4.9% or 1,722 million kWh to 33,307.5 million kWh.

Ukrainian nuclear power plants (NPPs) boosted the production by 9.1% or 5,175 million kWh to 61,945.7 million kWh.

At the same time, Ukrainian hydro-electric power stations (HEPPs) and pumped storage power plants (PSPPs) produced a total of 8,139 million kWh of electric energy, up 45.4% or 2,542.2 million kWh year over year.

The production of electric energy from renewable energy sources 9,743.4 million kWh, up 10% or 888.4 million kWh year over year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, Ukraine cut electric energy production by 3.3% or 5,157.3 million kWh year over year to 148,809.8 million kWh.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources