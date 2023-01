The capacity deficit in the energy system of Ukraine remains significant, the emergency repair of one of the units at the thermal power plant reduced the total amount of electricity production.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo company in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Electricity consumption: at the level of yesterday. One of the units at the thermal power plant was put into emergency repair, which reduced the total volume of electricity production. The capacity deficit remains significant," the statement says.

Ukrenergo reminds that the power deficit was caused by damage to power plants (generating capacity) and the high-voltage network as a result of Russian missile and drone attacks.

In particular, the Russian attack on January 14 caused significant damage to several power units of thermal power plants.

Due to the decrease in the total production of electricity, reduced consumption limits for the whole day have been brought to all regional power distribution companies.

It is also reported that there is damage to the transmission system operator's networks in the frontline areas of the Donetsk Region.

“Ukrenergo, electricity producers and regional power distribution companies are constantly working to restore facilities damaged by enemy attacks. However, after each subsequent attack by the Russians on the energy infrastructure, recovery becomes increasingly difficult and lasts longer," the company notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 20, the capacity deficit in Ukraine's power system decreased slightly due to the completion of repair of one of the units of the thermal power plant and a small increase in generation at other CHPPs and HPPs.