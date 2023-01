On the night of Tuesday, January 24, the Ukrainian military destroyed three Russian Ka-52 helicopters in just 30 minutes.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"For half an hour of anti-aircraft combat from 00:00 to 00:30 on January 24, 2023, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters in the eastern direction," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of Russian troops on January 22 increased by 720 to 121,480 killed, and Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 1 boat and 5 tanks of the occupiers.

In addition, the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) believes that since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has suffered huge losses, well in excess of 100,000 killed.

Meanwhile, during the past day, our defenders shot down 2 enemy Su-25 aircraft; Ka-52 helicopter; Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle and 2 Kh-59 guided air missiles. And they also repelled 11 attacks by the occupiers on the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions.