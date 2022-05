The Russian military unsuccessfully carried out assault operations in the direction of Orekhove and in Kamyshevakhy area, lost a K-52 Alligator helicopter.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Bakhmut direction, the invaders carried out assault operations in the direction of the settlement of Orekhove and in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Kamyshevakhy, but were not successful," the authority said.

Over the previous day, air defense units of the Ground Forces, the Air Force and the Airborne Assault Forces hit 7 enemy air targets.

The Ukrainian military shot down 5 drones, a Ka-52 helicopter and 1 cruise missile.

Aviation of the air forces in certain directions continued to deliver fire strikes to the enemy from the air and support the combat operations of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops failed to storm Voevodivka (Luhansk region), battles are underway for Rubizhne.

The Russian occupation troops continue to suffer losses in almost all directions, and they also fail in assault operations.

The Russian military is trying to prevent the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​Vesele.