On Tuesday, January 24, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Viyacheslav Shapovalov resigned. His request was already supported by the head of the ministry Oleksii Reznikov.

This is reported by the website of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to the statement, Viyacheslav Shapovalov was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and asked to be fired in order not to "create threats to the stable support of the AFU as a result of the campaign of accusations related to the purchase of food services."

"Despite the fact that the announced accusations are unfounded and groundless, Viyacheslav Shapovalov's statement on dismissal is a worthy act in the traditions of European and democratic politics, a demonstration that the interests of defense are higher than any cabinets or chairs," it is noted on website of the ministry.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau is investigating the case regarding alleged abuses by the Ministry of Defense in purchasing food for the military.

The Verkhovna Rada's Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence decided to inspect companies that provide food to military personnel.

The Ministry of Defense reacted to the publication in the mass media of a material in which it is said that the authority concluded an agreement on the organization of food for the military and inflated the prices of products several times.

On Saturday, January 21, the Ukrainian publication Dzerkalo Tyzhnia [Mirror of the Week] published the alleged agreement of the Ministry of Defense for the provision of food services for military personnel in units in the territory of six regions of Ukraine.

In the documents shown by the publication, it is allegedly said that the value of the agreement is more than UAH 13 billion, and the prices of the products in it are allegedly inflated several times.

It is also claimed that the Ministry of Defense allegedly entered into an agreement with the Active Company with a authorized capital of UAH 1,000 and a canceled VAT payer's certificate.