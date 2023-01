President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) made a principled decision regarding the departure of officials abroad, according to which officials will be able to cross the border only on official business trips. Zelenskyy said this in his traditional evening video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There is a principled decision of the NSDC regarding the departure of officials abroad. It concerns all officials of the central government, various other levels of local government. It concerns law enforcement officers, MPs, prosecutors and all those who have to work for the state and in the state. They want to rest now - will rest outside of the state service. Officials will no longer be able to travel abroad on vacation or for any other non-state purpose," he said.

The President announced that within five days, the Cabinet of Ministers should develop the procedure for border crossing by officials, so that the basis could only be a real official business trip.

By decree No. 27 of January 23, Zelenskyy implemented the decision of the NSDC "On some issues regarding the crossing of the state border of Ukraine under martial law".

The Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with making amendments to the Rules for crossing the state border by citizens of Ukraine within a five-day period, providing for the heads of state bodies and their deputies, as well as employees reserved for the period of mobilization and wartime by state authorities, the possibility of leaving Ukraine exclusively in business trips.

The Security Service of Ukraine is instructed to take measures to verify the legality of the decisions of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, regional and Kyiv city military administrations on the departure of Ukrainian citizens outside of Ukraine, including on vehicles, as well as the legality and validity of entering relevant information into the information system Shliakh [Way].

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the media, Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksii Symonenko went on vacation to Spain for the New Year.