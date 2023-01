On Wednesday, January 18, the Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter and an experimental reconnaissance UAV Merlin-VR. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Today, our defenders shot down an enemy Ka-52 helicopter and an experimental Russian reconnaissance UAV Merlin-VR", the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past day, January 17, the Ukrainian military eliminated 820 occupiers, destroyed 9 Russian tanks and shot down an enemy aircraft.

Earlier it was reported that anti-aircraft fighters destroyed an enemy Su-25 aircraft in the Soledar area.

Units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 2 control points, as well as 5 areas where the invaders were concentrated, an ammunition depot, an EW station and a radar station in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers launched 6 missile and 14 airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine on January 17.

Earlier it was reported that Putin decided to increase the army of the aggressor state to 1.5 million people during 2023-2026.