The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) identified 6 Russian military who were involved in a missile attack on a residential building in Dnipro on January 14, 2023. This was reported by the SSU press service.

According to the preliminary data of the investigation, several dozen military personnel of the aggressor country were involved in the commission of this crime, including:

commander of the 52nd heavy bomber aviation regiment (military unit 33310), Colonel Timoshin Oleg Evgenievich, born on June 21, 1971;

commander of the aviation detachment of the 52nd heavy bomber aviation regiment, Major Ivanenko Alexey Sergeevich, born on February 8, 1987;

chief of staff of the aviation squadron of the aviation group Dmitry Golenkov, born September 1, 1978;

navigator of the 52nd heavy bomber aviation regiment Grigoriev Denis Anatolievich, born on June 7, 1982;

navigator of the 52nd heavy bomber aviation regiment Nazyrov Dinar, born on July 3, 1985;

aviation weapons engineer of the 52nd heavy bombardment aviation regiment Potseluiev Evgeny, born on June 16, 1980.

It is reported that SSU investigators have started criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war) to collect and summarize evidence of a terrorist attack in the Russian Federation.

Urgent investigative and operative actions to bring all the culprits to justice are ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of people killed as a result of a missile attack on the Dnipro on January 14 increased to 40 people, including 3 children, as of 1:00 p.m. on January 16.

It also became known that a Kh-22 cruise missile fired by one of the five Tu-22m3 long-range bombers of the Russian Air Force over the territory of Ukraine hit high-rise building in Dnipro. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have no weapons capable of shooting down this type of missile.