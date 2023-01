Russia Has Hundreds Of Kh-22 Supersonic Missiles, We Do Not Have Means To Shoot Them Down - Air Force Spokesma

The Russian army still has hundreds of Kh-22 supersonic missiles. The same one hit a high-rise building in Dnipro on January 14. Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this at the briefing.

The representative of the Air Force noted that Ukraine previously also had the corresponding missiles in service.

"We gave them to the Russians for gas debts. We also had them in service. As well as TU-22 M-3 aircraft. They were also disposed of, cut into scrap metal. That is, part was given, part was disposed of," Ihnat commented.

The spokesman added that Ukraine is currently waiting for the modern Western Patriot PAC-3 and SAMP/T systems to shoot down supersonic missiles.

Yurii Ihnat also announced today that enemy missiles of the S-300 and S-400 type must be destroyed from the launch sites.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, anti-aircraft missile complexes NASAMS, IRIS-T, Crotale, anti-aircraft self-propelled guns Gepard and other systems provided by partners are effectively working for Ukraine's victory over Russia.

The Air Force also explained why they do not see a threat in aviation exercises in Belarus.