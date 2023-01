The European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) appealed to Ursula von der Leyen and the Ukrainian authorities due to concerns about the Law on Media. The President of the European Federation of Journalists Maja Sever told the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) about this in a comment during a meeting of journalistic organizations in Brussels. Serhii Tomilenko, the head of the NUJU, joined the conversation in an online format. This is stated in the message, the text of which is posted on the official page of the NUJU in Telegram.

Maja Sever emphasized that the EFJ works a lot with the NUJU to support the work of the six Journalist Solidarity Centers and to monitor the democratic process of implementing the new media legislation.

Regarding concerns about the new Law on Media, EFJ has already sent letters to the President of the European Commission, the President and the Parliament of Ukraine.

"This law should be more democratic. So we will continue to work with you and warn the authorities in Europe and Ukraine to change this law and include journalists and media organizations in the regulatory body in your media environment," summed up Maja Sever.