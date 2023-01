As of 1:00 p.m. on January 16, the number of people killed as a result of a missile attack on Dnipro on January 14 increased to 40 people, including 3 children.

This is stated in the message of the State Emergency Service (SES) in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of 1:00 p.m. on January 16, 39 people were rescued (including 6 children), 40 people were killed, including 3 children, 75 people were injured (including 14 children), and 46 reports of missing persons were received (of which 12 identified)," the statement says.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 98 victims. Search and rescue operations and dismantling of dangerous structures are ongoing.

Utility services removed more than 8,000 tons of construction debris and 41 damaged cars.

A total of 544 people and 75 units of equipment were involved in the work, including 114 people and 24 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 14, during a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine, the entrance to an apartment building in Dnipro was destroyed.

The command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied the information that was spread in social networks that the explosion in Dnipro occurred due to the downing of a Russian missile by Ukrainian air defense.

According to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Kh-22 missile, launched from the Kursk Oblast at around 3:30 p.m. on January 14, hit a high-rise building in Dnipro (on Naberezhna Peremohy Street). The Armed Forces do not have fire weapons capable of shooting down this type of missile.

The weight of the Kh-22 warhead is about 950 kg. The maximum range is up to 600 km. When used from long distances, the deviation from the target can be hundreds of meters.