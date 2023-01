90% of rubble of building destroyed by Russian missile dismantled in Dnipro, 25 people still missing

As of January 17, 7:35 a.m., 90% of the rubble of the residential building destroyed by a Russian missile in Dnipro has been removed, and 25 residents of the building are being sought.

This was announced by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

The rescue operation in Dnipro lasted for more than 63 hours. The rubble of the destroyed residential building as a result of the Russian missile strike on January 14 was dismantled by 90%

So far, 39 people have been rescued, 40 have died. It is reported that the number of wounded has increased to 79, including 16 children.

It is noted that 28 victims are in hospitals, of which 10 are serious.

In addition, 25 residents of the building are wanted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a high-rise building was partially destroyed in Dnipro on Saturday, January 14, as a result of the shelling of the city by Russian troops. Previously, it was known about 75 people were injured as a result of the attack.

A Kh-22 cruise missile fired by one of the five Tu-22m3 long-range bombers of the Russian Air Force over the territory of Ukraine hit the Dnipro high-rise building. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have no weapons capable of shooting down this type of missile.

Meanwhile, the Security Service of Ukraine identified six Russian servicemen involved on January 14, 2023, missile attack on a residential building in Dnipro.