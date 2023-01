Land Near Soledar All In Corpses Of Invaders - Zelenskyy On Battle For Donbas

Russian occupation forces concentrated the greatest efforts on the assault on Soledar, Donetsk Region, but the result of a difficult battle will be the liberation of the entire Donbas.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in the evening address by on Monday, January 9.

Zelenskyy stressed that the battle for the Donbas continues. Although the occupiers concentrated the greatest efforts on the assault on Soledar, the result of this difficult and prolonged battle will be the liberation of the entire Donbas, the President emphasized. Zelenskyy thanked all the soldiers who defend Bakhmut and show maximum stability, as well as the soldiers in Soledar, who withstand new and even tougher assaults by the invaders.

"It is extremely difficult: there are almost no whole walls left... Thanks to the stability of our soldiers there in Soledar, we won additional time and additional forces for Ukraine. What did Russia want to win there? Everything is completely destroyed, there is almost no life left. And thousands of their people are lost: all the land under Soledar is in the corpses of the invaders and scarred by blows. This is what madness looks like,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

