The Armed Forces of Ukraine were forced to leave the Butivka mine and go to the defense south of Avdiivka, but liberated Mazanivka and Dmytrivka in Donetsk region. The deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff Oleksii Hromov announced this during a briefing on Thursday, August 4.

Hromov noted that the Russian occupiers near Avdiivka on July 30 used artillery and aviation, intensified assault actions, which caused the Armed Forces to move away from the Butivka mine and occupy the lines south of Avdiivka. The enemy also carried out assault actions in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions, because of which it managed to push the Ukrainian defenders away from Semyhiria and force them to go to the defense on the eastern outskirts of Kodema.

"During the week, our troops improved their tactical position and advanced deep into the enemy's defense in the areas of the settlements of Mazanivka, Brashkiv, Suluhunivka and Dmytrivka. Two settlements were liberated - Mazanivka and Dmytrivka," Hromov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Armed Forces in the Donbas are facing a difficult situation, especially in the area of Pisky and Avdiivka.

On August 2, Russian troops achieved partial success near Bakhmut and Pisky, Donetsk region.

On August 2, the Russian occupiers tried in vain to advance in the areas of Bairak and Dementiivka in Kharkiv region.