Russian occupation forces have began a powerful assault on the city of Soledar, Donetsk Region, where fierce fighting is currently ongoing. Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this on her Telegram channel on Monday, January 9.

Maliar wrote that the occupiers, after unsuccessful attempts to capture Soledar, changed their tactics and engaged a large number of assault groups. Fierce fighting is currently ongoing, the Deputy Minister emphasized.

"The enemy is literally attacking over the corpses of their own soldiers, massively using artillery, volley fire systems and mortars, covering even their own fighters with fire," Maliar said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of Russian troops on January 8 increased by 590 to 111,760 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 3 helicopters and 11 tanks in the previous day.

Also, over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces have struck 24 areas of concentration and three positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. Three helicopters and three UAVs of the occupiers were destroyed.

At the same time, on January 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that fierce battles are taking place near Bakhmut and Soledar.