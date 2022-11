The Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing to overcome the defensive fortifications of the invaders, known as the Wagner Line in the occupied part of Donbas.

The deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Engineering barriers aim to either stop or complicate the advance of enemy troops. These can be both explosive and non-explosive barriers. But the history of wars has quite a few examples when a countermeasure was made for each weapon. Thus, we also have, including thanks to international partners, means of overcoming mine-explosive barriers. We are currently carefully studying the progress of rebuilding the so-called line and are considering how to overcome it. But I can confidently tell you: we will approach - we will overcome," Hromov said.

On October 19, the founder of the Wagner Group and Putin's personal cook Yevgeny Prigozhin announced the construction of a fortified Wagner defensive line in the occupied Luhansk Region. The occupiers began construction of defensive structures around Mariupol, in particular, for this purpose two factories produce concrete pyramidal anti-tank structures known as "dragon teeth."

Satellite images of the American company Maxar Technologies show that the militants of the Russian PMC Wagner have already built almost 2 km of a protective line in the Luhansk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers are mining everything they can in Kherson, including the apartments of residents. They want to turn the city into ruins.