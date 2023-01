Enemy Threw Into Battle Most Professional Detachments Of Wagnerites In Soledar, But Suffered Losses And Retrea

The Russians transferred the most professional units of the "Wagnerites" to Soledar, Donetsk Region, but the enemy still suffered significant losses and retreated.

This was reported by Military Media Center with reference to the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that Syrskyi traveled around the troops defending in the area of ​ ​ Bakhmut and Soledar.

In Soledar, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine directly carried out measures to organize defense, strengthening the direction of transferring additional units and the degree of fire defeat to the enemy.

"The enemy again made a desperate attempt to storm the city of Soledar from different directions and threw into battle the most professional units of the "Wagnerites." At the same time, thanks to the courage of our defenders, the skillful and competent use of fire defeat, the enemy suffered significant losses and once again retreated, despite the propaganda hostile statements about the allegedly captured Soledar," said Syrskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the key hotspots in the Donbas are Soledar and Bakhmut.