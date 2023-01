The Russian military-industrial complex does not have sufficient capacity to de-conserve weapons and military equipment, so it is taking its scrap metal in the Belarusian direction. Oleksandr Pavliuk, the commander of the forces and means of defense of Kyiv, announced this on his Telegram channel on Monday, January 9.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a significant amount of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Federation removed from long-term storage arrives in Belarus for training enemy personnel. Its restoration requires time, as well as significant forces and resources. To restore all this, Belarusian military personnel are involved, the commander noted.

"The defense forces are closely monitoring the movements of the enemy, as well as monitoring potential threats that may be associated with joint flight exercises of the forces of the Russian Federation and Belarus from January 16 to February 1. We know where the enemy is placing personnel and equipment," Pavliuk emphasized.

The commander also emphasized that the threat of an invasion from Belarus remains unlikely today.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 9, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense reported that Russia does not have troops to attack Ukraine from Belarus.

Russian occupiers this year may launch a new offensive from the north or east at the same time.

150,000 mobilized Russians are preparing for offensive actions, probably in February.