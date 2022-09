The Russian military began to sell its equipment - the Mykolaiv authorities bought the Tiger armored vehicle from the occupier.

The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have replenishment as a result of a special operation. We got another Tiger. The Tiger is already the third, but the first under such a procedure. Remember, we wrote about the fact that we buy equipment? Well, this Tiger that arrived is no longer taken, but bought," Kim said.

He noted that Russian equipment is not in the best condition, but the authorities are ready to put it in order and send it into battle.

"It is much easier for the Russians not to buy Lada for the funeral money, one can sell equipment, stay alive, come home and buy himself that stinking Lada," the head of the Mykolaiv Administration added.

He also showed new drones that arrived in Mykolaiv and will soon be sent to combat positions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine last day, September 22, hit 29 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the enemy.