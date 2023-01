Third Echelon With Russian Armored Personnel Carriers Arrived In Belarus, They Were Taken To Brest Area

The Armed Forces of Belarus received more than 30 units of Russian equipment, including armored personnel carriers BTR-82A, commanders, medical and repair and evacuation vehicles. A train with equipment arrived in the Brest area.

This was announced today, January 5, by the Belarusian monitoring group Belarusian Hajun.

According to available information, a train arrived in Brest, in which there were 34 pieces of equipment. It is noted that this corresponds to a battalion set.

The Belarusian Hajun suggested that Russian equipment may enter service with the 38th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Belarus, which is stationed in Brest.

Later, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus confirmed information about the arrival of the echelon with Russian armored personnel carriers.

The monitoring group notes that this is the third such supply of Russian military equipment to the Belarusian military.

In September 2021, a batch of new armored personnel carriers entered service with the 339th separate mechanized battalion of the 120th mechanized brigade.

And in December of the same year, a batch of Russian BTR-82А was received by the 202nd mechanized battalion of the 6th mechanized brigade.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 3, a Russian А-50 ‘Shmel’ plane arrived in Belarus, it engages in searching and escorting targets for fighters with Kinzhal missiles.

Recall, today, January 5, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are preparing for a possible repeat of the invasion from the territory of Belarus.