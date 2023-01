Russia Does Not Have Enough Troops To Advance From Belarus - Intelligence

Russia does not have enough troops to attack Ukraine from Belarus.

The press service of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Currently, Russia does not have enough troops for a new offensive from the north. Presumably, Belarus will be used mainly as a base for the reorganization of troops," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi in an interview with the Italian edition of Corriere della Sera.

He noted that as the air temperature continues to decrease, today or tomorrow the Russians can carry out a new attack on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

Skibitskyi also noted that "unilateral truces" mean nothing, but Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to test the reaction of Ukrainians and the international community.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Ukrainian intelligence, Putin considers Belarus and temporarily occupied Crimea as territories for nuclear provocations.

Russian occupiers this year can simultaneously go on a new offensive from the north or east.