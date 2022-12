10 Missiles Were Recorded In Area Of Kyiv, 9 Destroyed - Administration

In the area of Kyiv, 10 missiles were recorded, 9 of them were destroyed.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Kyiv. Missile attack results. In the area of the Kyiv airspace, 10 missiles were recorded. Preliminarily, 9 were destroyed," said the statement.

The military administration noted that the information on the massive enemy attack is still being clarified, and thanked the country's air defense forces for their good work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday Russia launched missiles at the territory of Ukraine from the Caspian and Black Seas.

The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, said that Russia had raised 14 Tu-95 strategic bomber aircraft.