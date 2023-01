Last night, the Russian military attacked the facilities of critical infrastructure in Kherson, in particular, destroyed an electrical substation feeding several large boiler houses in the city.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"One of the enterprises of critical infrastructure of the city was shelled. Because of the Russian attack, a fire occurred, the institution's car burned down. Also, as a result of Russian shelling, an electrical substation supplying several large boiler houses was destroyed," he said.

At the same time, according to him, the supply of heat and light in Kherson did not stop.

No people were injured as a result of the enemy attack.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday the enemy fired from artillery at residential areas of Kherson, one person was killed and another one was injured.