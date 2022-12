More than 700 facilities of critical infrastructure have suffered Russian shelling since the start of the full-scale invasion.

First Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs Yevhen Yenin announced this, Radio Svoboda reports.

"In general, Ukraine as of now has information about more than 35,000 destroyed facilities as a result of Russian attacks, out of almost 30,000 recorded shelling since the beginning of the invasion, 702 critical infrastructure facilities have been hit - we are talking about gas pipelines, electrical substations, bridges, etc.," he said on the air of the national telethon.

Since October, Russia has regularly launched massive missile attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine, after one of these attacks on November 23, a significant part of the country was left without energy supply for some time. Planned power outages are still ongoing in most regions. The Ukrainian side, for security reasons, did not report which facilities were attacked.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, all thermal and hydroelectric power plants were damaged in Ukraine. Shmyhal called the consequences of eight waves of missile attacks by the Russian Federation.