As a result of a massive missile attack in the Kyiv Region, a critical infrastructure facility and 9 private houses were damaged, and 3 people were injured in the shelling.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksii Kuleba announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Unfortunately, there are three victims, one person in serious condition. Everyone gets the help they need. Emergency services and representatives of local governments are working on the ground to assess the destruction and begin work on restoration as soon as possible," he wrote.

It is also noted that emergency power outages are in effect in the region.

Hospitals and critical infrastructure function on generators.

In some communities there are communication, water and heat supply interruptions.

"Utilities and energy staff are working in an enhanced mode, the priority is to restore water and heat," said Kuleba.

The head of the Regional Military Administration recalled that more than 400 "Points of Indestructibility" work around the clock, in which electricity, heat and the Internet are available.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, air defense forces destroyed 37 of 40 enemy missiles over Kyiv.