Russians Again Shell Kherson. One Person Killed, Doctors Fighting For Life Of Another One

Russians on Monday fired from artillery at residential quarters of Kherson, one person was killed, another one was injured.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the Russian military continues to kill peaceful Kherson people.

"Today, enemy artillery once again hit the residential quarter of the city. With this shelling, the Rashists took the life of one person, another woman received a sharp wound with the debris of Russian shells," wrote Yanushevych

Doctors are currently fighting for the life of the injured woman.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 8, the invaders shelled the territory of the Kherson Region 77 times with artillery, mortars and MLRS, in particular, the Russians inflicted 21 attacks on Kherson.

Three people were injured.