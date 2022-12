Occupiers Shell Kherson Region More Than 70 Times, About 80 People Killed And Injured

At least 13 people were killed and more than 60 were injured as a result of shelling of Kherson and the right-bank part of the Kherson Region by the Russian occupation army.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych announced this on Telegram.

He said that on Saturday, December 24, 71 attacks on the invaders were recorded using mortars, barrel and rocket artillery.

At the same time, 41 Russian shelling attacks fell on Kherson. A market, a shopping center, an administrative building and residential buildings were hit by the invaders.

It is known about 13 killed as a result of shelling. At least 64 more people suffered injuries of varying degrees of complexity, they were hospitalized and provided with the necessary care.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that by large-scale shelling of Kherson, Russia once again confirmed that it was committing terror against Ukrainians.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov, commenting on the shelling of the city, drew attention to the fact that Russia daily violates the laws and customs of warfare.

We also wrote that on Friday, December 23, Russian troops fired at Kherson using ammunition with prohibited white phosphorus.