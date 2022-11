Russians shelled a humanitarian point during handing out bread in the Kherson Region, 5 people were injured.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Kherson Region - Russian terrorists fired at a humanitarian point during handing out bread," he wrote.

The shelling took place in Bilozerka, Kherson Region.

As a result of insidious shelling, 5 people were injured.

"Yesterday, a car hit a landmine on the section of the road between Beryslav-Zmiyivka settlements. 1 person was killed, 1 was injured," Tymoshenko wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Saturday, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk Region with Grad rocket launchers and heavy artillery, and there were no casualties.

We will remind you that on the night of November 12, the Russians fired 50 shells at the Nikopol district. Marhanetska, Chervonohryhorivska and Nikopolska communities came under enemy fire.

The American aerospace company Maxar Technologies published satellite images on its page in the social network, which prove that the Russian invaders damaged the dam of the Kakhovska HPP in the Kherson Region.