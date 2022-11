Aviation of the Defense Forces during Friday carried out 7 strikes against the Russian invaders. This was announced by its head, Serhii Haidai, on the official page of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration in the Telegram.

"During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 7 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated," the head of the region noted.

Soldiers of the Ukrainian missile forces and artillery over the past day hit the control post, more than 12 areas of concentration of manpower and anti-aircraft defense, and the means of air defense of the occupiers.

Meanwhile, during the day, the Russians opened fire on Hrekivka, Makiyivka, Novoselivka, Myasozharivka, Novoyehorivka, Ploschanka, Nevske, and Stelmakhivka in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions.