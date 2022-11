Occupiers Shelled Private Sector Of Hornostayivka In Kherson Region, Whose Residents Refused To "Evacuate"

In the Kherson Region, the occupiers shelled the private sector of Hornostayivka, whose residents refused the so-called evacuation.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to available information, on November 12, the Russian occupiers carried out a mortar shelling of the private sector of the settlement of Hornostayivka in the Kherson Region, whose residents refused the so-called evacuation," the General Staff notes.

As a result of the shelling, two local residents were killed and three were injured.

In addition, in some temporarily occupied settlements of the Zaporizhzhia Region, the eviction of local residents from their homes to house servicemen of the occupying forces continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, de-occupied Kherson is closed for entry and exit for demining and clearing of Russian saboteurs. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are clearing saboteurs and demining. This is necessary for carrying out filtration measures and demining of social and residential facilities.

The Armed Forces established control in 60 settlements of the Kherson Region.