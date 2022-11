The territory of the Kamianska Sich National Nature Park in the Kherson Region is completely liberated from the Russian occupiers.

The administration of the national park announced this on its page on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The territory of the National Nature Park is liberated from Russian invaders, although it is still under fire, and also needs mine clearance," the report says.

It is noted that during the 8.5 months of occupation, the infrastructure of the park was very damaged.

The administrative building of the national park was destroyed.

It is noted that the employees of the national park, despite the occupation, remained in their workplaces and were extinguishing fires, as well as engaged in the delivery of humanitarian supplies and the evacuation of the local population from the occupied and de-occupied territories, which remained for a long time under fire.

It is noted that even now the park workers are removing residents of the settlements recently liberated from the occupiers on the right bank of the Kherson Region from under shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych said that the Russians had looted all the cities and villages in the Kherson Region that had long been under occupation, there was actually nothing left.