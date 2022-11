Invaders Loot All Settlements In Kherson Region, Nothing Actually Left There - Administration Head Yanushevych

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Yaroslav Yanushevych, said that the Russians looted all the cities and villages in the Kherson Region that had long been under occupation, there was actually nothing left.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"After a trip to the de-occupied Kherson Region, one thing became clear - our people there need a lot of help. The Russians not only killed, mined, but also robbed all cities and towns. There's virtually nothing there," he wrote.

Yanushevych said that in order to provide the population with everything necessary as soon as possible, 3 main regions were identified that will help the Kherson Region.

These are the Mykolaiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk Regions, which already deliver humanitarian aid - food, water, medicines, fuel, generators, equipment (construction, fire, ambulances, buses), etc.

Other regions also received from the Kherson Regional Military Administration a list of humanitarian assistance that the region needs.

So, on November 17, the Volyn and Zakarpattia Regions have already sent humanitarian supplies.

In addition, all regions form teams of people with equipment for sending to the Kherson Region to restore energy, gas, water and road infrastructure.

Work has already been coordinated to restore power supply.

According to Yanushevych, the ambitious goal of the region's leadership is for the light to appear this week.

He also said that in the near future the heads of all regional military administrations have to visit the Kherson Region.

"The Russians did everything so that there was nothing in the region. And we will make an effort to have everything in the region! Together - we are strength!" summed up the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv will transfer buses, trucks, generators, medical equipment and food products to de-occupied Kherson as humanitarian assistance.